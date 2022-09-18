BioPassport Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9.26 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $156,952.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,838.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057663 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005552 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077064 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.