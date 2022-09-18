Bitblocks (BBK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $43,237.38 and $23.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000988 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.