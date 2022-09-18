Bitcoiva One Day Trading Volume Tops $166,764.00 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $188.18 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

