BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130,141.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $130,141.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00153045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00272576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00722082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00577455 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

