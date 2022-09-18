BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,425 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,509,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,224. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.