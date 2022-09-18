BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Franklin BSP Realty Trust makes up about 0.7% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,374,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,707,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.74. 944,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,368. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

