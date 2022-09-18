BlackHat Price Hits $0.0511 on Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $388,351.09 and approximately $71,996.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.02062783 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00103763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00828671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.