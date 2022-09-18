BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance
MUC stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.47.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.