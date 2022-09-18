BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,378,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 476,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.