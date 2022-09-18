BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,371.04

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,371.04 ($16.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($15.35). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,288 ($15.56), with a volume of 298,080 shares traded.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,371.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,456.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £628.93 million and a PE ratio of 1,014.17.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

