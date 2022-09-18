BlueCoin (BLU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102.00

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 193.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 172.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $338,813.84 and approximately $102.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin (BLU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org.

BlueCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

