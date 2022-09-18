Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

