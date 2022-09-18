BMO Capital Markets Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

