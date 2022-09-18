BMS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.35. 6,417,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,694. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.