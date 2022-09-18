BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,118,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,466. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9,134.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,146 shares of company stock worth $9,781,136. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.