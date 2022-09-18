BMS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $355.86. 4,452,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

