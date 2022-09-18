BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,198,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $54.19. 2,308,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

