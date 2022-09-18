BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,850 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.
iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IXG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 27,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $86.71.
iShares Global Financials ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.