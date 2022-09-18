BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BNP Paribas Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,594. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
