Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Boxed Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BOXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,670. Boxed has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter.

BOXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXD. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Boxed in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boxed in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boxed in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boxed by 53.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxed in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

