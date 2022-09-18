Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Buys 7,658 Shares

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $11,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

