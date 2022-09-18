Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 735,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,127. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Brigham Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brigham Minerals

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 41,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,046,290.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 654.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 294,025 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

