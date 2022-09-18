British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,251. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

