Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

BRMK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.39. 2,622,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,103. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.