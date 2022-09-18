Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $163.63. 863,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

