Brokerages Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) PT at $5.60

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

About Antares Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,643,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,799,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.