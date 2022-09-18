Brokerages Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) PT at $5.60

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Antares Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.60.
Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.
