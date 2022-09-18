Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $18.00

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources
In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 142,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.1 %
CRK stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
