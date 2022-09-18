Brookstone Capital Management Has $110.25 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,292 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.42% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $110,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

