Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,571 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

