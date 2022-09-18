Brookstone Capital Management Has $14.20 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,410 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 29.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 357.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

