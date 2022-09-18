Brookstone Capital Management Has $16.17 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,791,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

