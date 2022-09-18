Brookstone Capital Management Has $34.46 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

