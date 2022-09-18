Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

