Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,972,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,582,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $75.75 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.