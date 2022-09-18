Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 34,202 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,141,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.