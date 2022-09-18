Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,203 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

