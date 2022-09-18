BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at Raymond James

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BRP by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of BRP by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 372,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.