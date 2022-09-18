Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,460.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 240,544 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. 7,395,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,404. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

