Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Cut to €16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Performance

Shares of BZZUY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

