Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Lowered to $4.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cabaletta Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of CABA opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.58. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 68.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth $261,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

