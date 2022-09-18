Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 550,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences

About Caladrius Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

