Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 550,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance
Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
