Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBSGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 550,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBSGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences



Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

