Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

CHI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 143,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.