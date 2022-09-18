Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target to C$1.40

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fission Uranium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $381.87 million, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.