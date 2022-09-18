Capital One Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chord Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $8.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.76. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $35.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $41.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $46.26 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $789.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 39.00%.

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.61. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

