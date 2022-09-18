Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $15,289,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,982,000.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

CMCA remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,041. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

