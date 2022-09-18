Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %
Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 513,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $70.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.
