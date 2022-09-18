Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 513,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $70.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

See Also

