CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at UBS Group

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareMax from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

CMAX stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.72. CareMax has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 127,359 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP lifted its stake in CareMax by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 904,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

