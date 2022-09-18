Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $439,657,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.19. 1,532,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

