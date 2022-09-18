Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 5,800,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

