Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,521,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,749. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

