Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $765,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,893,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

